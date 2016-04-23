« Typefaces for Lucian Bernhard's birthday (March 15, 1883) | Main | On Adam Gopnik's "The Dangerous Acceptance of Donald Trump" »

Saint George's Day 2016

11128803_10152655657132132_1772017615249566946_oHappy Saint George's Day. Three hundred forty years ago, the progenitor of my maternal ancestors in America, Richard Buffington, left Marlow, Buckinghamshire, aboard the Griffin and crossed the Atlantic. A Quaker, he settled in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. There's a village remnant of Buffington, PA and a Buffington Island in the Ohio River. If you're in the Big Apple today, swing by the England Day NYC free garden party (music, activities for kids, a costume contest), enjoy a pint of Old Speckled Hen USA at a participating pub, and help benefit The Queen Elizabeth II Garden and the charitable Saint George's Society of New York.

April 23, 2016 in A good thought, Call to Action, New York, UK |

| | | Pin It! | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)