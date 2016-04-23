Saint George's Day 2016

Happy Saint George's Day. Three hundred forty years ago, the progenitor of my maternal ancestors in America, Richard Buffington, left Marlow, Buckinghamshire, aboard the Griffin and crossed the Atlantic. A Quaker, he settled in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. There's a village remnant of Buffington, PA and a Buffington Island in the Ohio River. If you're in the Big Apple today, swing by the England Day NYC free garden party (music, activities for kids, a costume contest), enjoy a pint of Old Speckled Hen USA at a participating pub, and help benefit The Queen Elizabeth II Garden and the charitable Saint George's Society of New York.