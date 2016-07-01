Happy Canada Day!

We can thank Canada for these things among others.

Not bad for only 0.4% of the world's population....

McIntosh apples (1811 by John McIntish)

Kerosene (1846 by Abraham Pineo Gesner)

Peanut butter (1884; Marcellus Gilmore Edson took US peanut flour and added sugar and the buttery/ointment-like consistency)

Basketball (1892 by Canadian James Naismith who'd moved to Springfield, Mass.)

Caulking gun (1894 by Theodore Witte)

AM radio / radiotelephony (1906 by Reginald Aubrey Fessenden: 1900, first audio transmission by radio; 1906 first two-way transatlantic radio transmission and first radio broadcast of entertainment and music)

Egg carton (1911 by Joseph Coyle)

Insulin (isolated for medical use) (1920 by Sir Frederick Banting KBE MC FRS FRSC, Nobel laureate; insulin is naturally occurring, of course, and was discovered to exist by Paul Langerhans in Berlin in 1869; the first American patient to receive Banting's insulin was Elizabeth Hughes Gossett, the daughter of the governor of New York)

snow blower (1927 by Arthur Sicard)

Wonder Bra (1939)

Paint roller (1940)

Walkie-Talkies (1942)

Garbage bag (disposable polyethylene) (1950 in Winnipeg, originally intended for hospital use)

Poutine (1950s)

Alkaline battery (1954 by Lewis Urry)

Instant replay (1955 by George Retzlaff for a CBC broadcast of "Hockey Night in Canada")

Snowmobile (modern) (1960s, open-cockpit one- or two-person form we know today; sold it as the "Ski-Doo".)

Tim Hortons (1964 by Tim Horton (Hockey Hall of Fame, 1977) et al; Canadians eat more doughnuts per capita and have more doughnut outlets per capita than any other nation; Tim Hortons was bought by Burger King in 2014, but don't crow about it, my fellow Americans; Burger King is owned by a majority-Brazilian-owned interest)

IMAX (1967)

Trivial Pursuit (1979)

The Canadarm (1981 by SPAR Aerospace; the models for crane-like arms used in space, including in the US space shuttles)

BlackBerry (1999—it was great while it lasted, eh?)