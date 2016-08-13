Sign my petition to make ð (the eth) a letter of the day on Sesame Street!

« What are you willing to suffer for? Must you? | Main | We're in an economically low-growth world. Like usual »

Eth
My favorite letter is ð, known as the eth and transliterated into English as the letter d but its pronunciation is closer to that of the th in the English word them. Example: Odin is the English transliteration of the Old Norse Oðinn. (Also see OÐIN, the apparently always-all-capital-letters name of a fragrance I stumbled upon via an interwebs search for "Odin".)
 
Tis a pity ð left English and lives today only in Icelandic, Faroese, and Elfdalian. (Yes, there's a real language called Elfdalian.) It's important to realize that the ð in modern Icelandic is a (usually apical) voiced alveolar non-sibilant fricative. I mean, super-duper-pooper-scooper important. OK, it's not important to know that at all, and I don't even know what it means because I'm not a linguist, and I am also impatient.
 
Fricative. Now there's a word you can love!
 
Oh, there's not really a petition.

