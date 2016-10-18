« Saturday Mornings | Main | "There They Go Again"—bad reporting and plenty of ignorance and apathy »

U.S. Mint's three-coin 2016 presidential commemorative set is the last in the series

Moment of numismatic geekery: The U.S. Mint's Presidential 2016 One Dollar Coin Proof Set is the last one, the only one to be a three-coin and not four-coin set, and the only one to feature presidents all of the same political party. 16p3_aThere's no Jimmy Carter in the 2016 set. It's not a conspiracy. It's because Carter's not dead. Somehow, I suspect the legislation that created the presidential $1 commemorative coins series decided that the best name for the project wasn't "The Dead President Coins," but that's what it is, really; living former presidents aren't meant to be included, and the fact that all three in the 2016 set are Republicans is just an accident of history.

October 18, 2016 in Art, design, Politics |

