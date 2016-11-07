Explication of Ford Madox Brown's "Millie Smith"



A selection from the Berfrois Facebook feed is always the first think I see in my own feed; I adjusted my setting to make it so.

Recently, they shared Ford Madox Brown's 1846 portrait Millie Smith.

The more I looked at it the more I liked it and the less the browns of its palette came to seem merely muted and the more they came to seem homey, domestic.

But, there is an edginess, a tension underlying the work. Is it a painting I wouldn't mind living with? I think so.

To me, Millie looks strong, but also tired, like she's an old soul and probably someone I'd like, a little girl whose waters run deep.

I presume that the off proportions are deliberate and interpretive of the subject's personality, maybe even quasi-symbolic. It's hard to know, of course. The good artist is often aware of ambiguities that arise in their own work—but not always. Sometimes they seek to manipulate the viewer, too, of course. The off proportions may even have been a technique to make you stop in a gallery setting and simply notice—as if Millie is competing with the other paintings' subjects and worn out but proud about it. Or not. Perhaps she had a somewhat arresting effect on people in real life by way of her bearing or personality.

I think that like many good paintings, Millie requires the viewer to linger a bit in order to see more. I think of the famous Wyeth painting as a particularly good example.

At first glance casual viewers today might find Wyeth's work Christina's World to be serene. Then, they may or may not learn that the subject of the painting was, in fact, paralyzed from the waist down. Christina's world is one of limited mobility. Is she dragging herself toward the house? Is she waiting for someone to leave from it to come and get her? The careful viewer, even without knowing the backstory, sees the hardness of some of the painting's strokes, edges, lines, the greyness of the sky that is arguably slightly foreboding, that the buildings could do with a lick of paint, the frailty of Christina's arms, that (click the image to enlarge it) a ladder, an object Christina could never hope to use, rests against the front of the house, opposite the front door. Now Christina's World's bucolic qualities seem more like isolation.

With Millie Smith, I think perhaps the subject has just come in from outside. She's brought white flowers, their blossoms strong. And she has the willfulness to pull back the tablecloth but the intelligence and awareness to do so carefully to display the flowers. Did she also move her mother's vase aside? Somehow, I think her mother is not in the room.

I think it's late in the day. Millie's done for the day with her routines and outdoor play, and in a home financially secure enough that play is possible for her—it's not all work all of the time. And she's a secure little girl without much worry now.

But that interpretation also is in tension with one of greater artifice. That she's been sat there, posed, her dress pulled down over her shoulders, a subject for the painter that now I'm uncomfortably aware of. Did she put on the red flower herself or did someone put it on her?

Regardless, one thing remains no matter how much she is or is not in control of the scene: she has a strong sense of self that the painter is inviting us to at least recognize and almost certainly to also admire.

Image: Ford Madox Brown (British: English, 16 April 1821–06 October 1893); Millie Smith; 1846; oil; paper on panel; 22.8 cm x 17.5 cm.; Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Image: Andrew Wyeth (American, July 12, 1917–January 16, 2009); 1948; Christina's World; gesso, tempera; depicting Christina Olson and the Olson house; 2′ 8″ x 4′ 0″; Museum of Modern Art, New York, New York, United States of America.