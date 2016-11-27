First Sunday of Advent in the 900s and in 2016

It is the First Sunday of Advent, "Þeos tid oð midne winter" ("This season until midwinter"), as it was described by Anglo-Saxon homilist Ælfric of Eynsham (c. 955 – c. 1010).



Show here is the page beginning the "Blessing for the First Sunday of Advent" in the Benedictional of St Æthelwold, written by the scribe Godeman for St Æthelwold, Bishop of Winchester from 963–984. You can examine the Benedictional page by page through the British Library's online display of selections from the institution's manuscripts holdings.

For a more in-depth exploration of Ælfric's sermon and the Benedictional, see Eleanor Parker's blog post, 'Þeos tid oð midne winter': An Anglo-Saxon Sermon for Advent, of which my post is but a shameless and truncated reworking.