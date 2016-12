A detail photo, snapped with my iPhone at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, of Sunset, Sorrento by Thomas Fearnley (Norwegian, Frederikshald 1802–1842 Munich). 1834; oil on paper, laid down on card. 5 3/4" x 10 1/8" (14.6 x 25.7 cm). Part of the Thaw Collection, the painting is jointly owned with The Morgan Library.

This oil sketch depicts a sunset of May 22, 1834. Fearnley was a disciple of Johan Christian Dahl.

