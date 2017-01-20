« We as human beings are not supposed to be self-saving creatures | Main

From all that terror teaches

From all that terror teaches,
from lies of tongue and pen,
from all the easy speeches
that comfort cruel men,
from sale and profanation
of honor, and the sword,
from sleep and from damnation,
deliver us, good Lord!
- G. K. Chesterton, 1906

January 20, 2017 |

