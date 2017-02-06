The Combined Chiefs of Staff established, February 6, 1942

Seventy-five years ago today, February 6, 1942, Britain and the U.S.A. established the Combined Chiefs of Staff, the highest level of Allied joint command in World War II, to ensure "complete coordination of the war effort of Great Britain and the United States, including the production and distribution of war supplies, and to provide for full British and American collaboration with the United Nations.

Photo: Combined Chiefs of Staff in Quebec—August 23, 1943. Seated around the table from left foreground: Vice Adm. Lord Louis Mountbatten, Sir Dudley Pound, Sir Alan Brooke, Sir Charles Portal, Sir John Dill, Lt. Gen. Sir Hastings L. Ismay, Brigadier Harold Redman, Comdr. R.D. Coleridge, Brig. Gen. John R. Deane, General Henry Arnold, General George Marshall, Admiral William D. Leahy, Admiral Ernest King, and Capt. F.B. Royal.