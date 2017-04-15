15 April 1915: The Titanic Sinks — the SS Birma's record of received distress message

One-hundred-five years ago, RMS Titantic, a British passenger liner on its maiden voyage and the largest ship afloat at the time it entered service, struck an iceberg and sank. As noted on Wikipedia:

Distress signals were sent by wireless, rockets, and lamp, but none of the ships that responded was near enough to reach Titanic before she sank.

One vessel receiving the wireless distress message was the S.S. Birma, part of the Russian American Line of the Danish commercial motorship company East Asiatic Company (EAC).

Below: (Click image to enlarge); telegram received from RMS Titanic by the Danish liner Birma.*

Wikipedia summarizes:

RMS Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in the early morning of 15 April 1912, after colliding with an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City. Of the 2,224 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died, making it one of the deadliest commercial peacetime maritime disasters in modern history. [It] was...built by the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast. Thomas Andrews, her architect, died in the disaster.

Titanic carried some of the wealthiest people in the world, as well as hundreds of emigrants from Great Britain and Ireland, Scandinavia and elsewhere throughout Europe seeking a new life in North America.... [D]ue to outdated maritime safety regulations, [it] only carried enough lifeboats for 1,178 people—slightly more than half of the number on board, and one third of her total capacity.

The wreck of Titanic, first discovered over 70 years after the sinking, remains on the seabed, split in two and gradually disintegrating at a depth of 12,415 feet (3,784 m). Since her discovery in 1985, thousands of artifacts have been recovered and put on display at museums around the world.

Transcript:

The Russian East Asiatic S.S. Co. Radio-Telegram S.S. "Birma" ______________________________________________________________________ ____________ No Words Origin Station. Time handed in. Via. Remarks bg to 6. Titanic 11 H.45M.April 14/15 1912. Distress Call Ligs Loud Cgd - SOS. from M. G. Y. We have struck iceberg sinking fast come to our assistance. Position Lat. 41.46 n. Lon. 50.14. W. M. G. Y. (MGY was the codename for the TITANIC)

RMS Titanic:

SS Birma:

*RMS stands for Royal Mail Ship.