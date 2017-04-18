« April 15, 1942: Malta—the entire island—was awarded the George Cross for gallantry | Main

Doolittle Raid

Seventy-five years ago today, 16 B-25s made the first-ever US bombing run against the Japanese mainland—a one-way-flight mission, as all those involved understood. It came to be known as the Doolittle Raid, named after Lt. Col. "Jimmy" Doolittle (AAF) who planned and led the raid.

The raid did little physical damage but as intended it considerably shook Japanese morale while raising US morale.

Fifteen of the 16 B-25s crashed or were ditched after the bombing run. One made it to the USSR. Of the 80 personnel, two died off the coast of China, one in China; eight become POWs: three were executed, one died in captivity, and four were repatriated at the war's end.

Image: Wikipedia, "A B-25 taking off from USS Hornet (CV-8) for the raid"; via the National Archives and Records Administration; see here.

April 18, 2017

