« 15 April 1915: The Titanic Sinks — the SS Birma's record of received distress message | Main | April 15, 1942: Malta—the entire island—was awarded the George Cross for gallantry »

It was once Mesopotamia Day—100 years ago when Britannia ruled the waves...and Baghdad

I recently saw a framed original of this poster in a private residence.

Mesopotamia-Day-1917

It advertises a fundraiser, held 100 years ago today at the no doubt tony address of 26 Regent Street, London, for The Mesopotamia Comforts Fund for British troops. The money raised went toward the support of British troops in Mesopotamia.

Many people's reaction today to the names of some of the event's headliners might understandably be, "Sounds like something from Downton Abbey!".... The Countess Dowager of Carnarvon, The Countess of Minto, and Lady Mildred Allsopp.*

During World War One (a.k.a. the Great War, the First World War, often abbreviated WWI), British General Sir Frederick Maude led a series of successful operations in the Mideast that culminated with the capture of Baghdad on March 11, 1917. General Maude died in November 1917 in Mesopotamia from cholera while leading the next phases of successful British operations in the region.

More details about the poster are on the website of the Imperial War Museum (IWM).

*The Carnarvon's estate, Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, was used as Downton Abbey. The Dowager Countness mentioned in the poster would have been Elizabeth Catherine Howard (1856-1929), Fourth Countess of Carnarvon, who would have become the Dowager Countess upon the death of her husband Henry, Colonel Secretary and Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, in 1890. (See the current Lady Carnarvon's website at LadyCarnarvon.com. As my mother might say, "It's a hoot.")

 

April 13, 2017 in Art, design, UK, Web whorls & eddies |

| | | Pin It! | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)