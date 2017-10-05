Guns in America will always be around and so should their sensible regulation



The history of gun control in the U.S. is more complicated than many appreciate.

On the other hand, as Adams points out, many white, male American citizens in the early years after the Constitution was enacted were required to own (but also register) muskets.

The promotional copy for Michael Waldman's 2014 book, The Second Amendment: A Biography , demonstrates in summary how from the nation's beginning there has existed both the accessibility of firearms and their regulation.

The [Second] Amendment was written to calm public fear that the new national government would crush the state militias made up of all (white) adult men—who were required to own a gun to serve. Waldman recounts the raucous public debate that has surrounded the amendment from its inception to the present. As the country spread to the Western frontier, violence spread too. But through it all, gun control was abundant. In the twentieth century, with Prohibition and gangsterism, the first federal control laws were passed.

I think members of both the political left and political right are sometimes disingenuous about or not well aware of whichever half of this enduring duality of accessibility and regulation is inconvenient to their arguments for or against gun control. But in the remaining part of this post, I want to look at part of the argument by the National Rifle Association (NRA) against virtually any gun regulation.

Slippery slope arguments can be fallacious or very weak—the links in the supposed chain of causality are ridiculously numerous or not really directly interconnected at all—but many people cherish all sorts of them. Of course, arguments based on analogy can be fallacious, too, but I'm going to start with one.

As outlawing the act of shouting "Fire!" in a crowded theater does not, has not, and cannot lead to the U.S. government greatly curtailing freedom of speech, regulating, for instance, automatic weapons or bump stocks will not and cannot lead to (and in the case of automatic weapons has not led to) Americans having their right to bear arms greatly curtailed, especially to the point of having their firearms seized by government officials, which the NRA regularly suggests is the final outcome of firearms regulation.