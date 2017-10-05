Guns in America will always be around and so should their sensible regulation

The history of gun control in the U.S. is more complicated than many appreciate.
On the other hand, as Adams points out, many white, male American citizens in the early years after the Constitution was enacted were required to own (but also register) muskets.
The promotional copy for Michael Waldman's 2014 book, The Second Amendment: A Biography, demonstrates in summary how from the nation's beginning there has existed both the accessibility of firearms and their regulation.
The [Second] Amendment was written to calm public fear that the new national government would crush the state militias made up of all (white) adult men—who were required to own a gun to serve. Waldman recounts the raucous public debate that has surrounded the amendment from its inception to the present. As the country spread to the Western frontier, violence spread too. But through it all, gun control was abundant. In the twentieth century, with Prohibition and gangsterism, the first federal control laws were passed.
I think members of both the political left and political right are sometimes disingenuous about or not well aware of whichever half of this enduring duality of accessibility and regulation is inconvenient to their arguments for or against gun control. But in the remaining part of this post, I want to look at part of the argument by the National Rifle Association (NRA) against virtually any gun regulation.
Slippery slope arguments can be fallacious or very weak—the links in the supposed chain of causality are ridiculously numerous or not really directly interconnected at all—but many people cherish all sorts of them. Of course, arguments based on analogy can be fallacious, too, but I'm going to start with one.
As outlawing the act of shouting "Fire!" in a crowded theater does not, has not, and cannot lead to the U.S. government greatly curtailing freedom of speech, regulating, for instance, automatic weapons or bump stocks will not and cannot lead to (and in the case of automatic weapons has not led to) Americans having their right to bear arms greatly curtailed, especially to the point of having their firearms seized by government officials, which the NRA regularly suggests is the final outcome of firearms regulation.
The NRA's arguments against, for all intents and purposes, any and all forms of firearms regulations are significantly based on fear-mongering, on a fallacious slippery-slope argument that is tantamount to saying that not letting you own a fly-by-wire, guided missile launcher leads inexorably to the confiscation of citizens' weapons or "European-style" regulation. It's baloney. But the ideologically inclined—those who put principle before common sense or pragmatism and brook no compromise—accept it non-critically, especially when they consume a great deal of NRA propaganda, which is to no small extent what the NRA produces through their fund-raising letters and their publications like American Riflemen (and not just in such magazines' editorials), even if, to be fair, they produce mostly non-political content: product reviews, industry news, hunting tales, histories, etc.
In a sense, Second Amendment ideologues actually undervalue the strength of the Second Amendment by giving into these scare tactics; eschewing not only recent Supreme Court precedent set by District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) but the witness of American history, both of which strongly indicate that guns will remain readily available in most states probably for as long as the Unites States of America exists.
Generally speaking, guns aren't going anywhere. So it is not inherently a threat of gun ownership to impose regulations, especially as technology increases firearms' lethality, becoming a public health issue and increasing their danger to law enforcement, which sometimes in turn requires an escalation of law enforcement's firepower and the militarization of their kit, creating a kind of arms race between potential criminal actors, including home-grown terrorists, and the police—a situation that most Americans find unsettling.
As it relates to firearms, I'm not as far to the left as most of my fellow urban Democrats. I believe in the private citizen's right to self-defense in general and, for instance, do not support a national handgun ban or concealed weapons ban, but I definitely support strict regulations in urban environments for reasons that I think are obvious. Even in the days of the Old West, it was common for firearms to have to be checked upon one's entry into town, and the firearms were kept under lock and key. In fact, such a practice was a factor in the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, the most famous gunfight in the history of the American Old West.
The regulatory proposals that I find most sensible and believe that intellectually-honest gun owners realize are not actually a threat to gun ownership—despite the wolf-crying, hyperventilating warnings of the NRA and surrogates enamored of conspiracy theories—are those that prohibit technology intended to escalate semi-automatic weapons' rates of fire to de fact automatic weapon levels, limit the capacity of magazines, intend to reduce firearm accidents, or intend to keep firearms out of the hands of the mentally unstable.
