The majority of Brits oppose a hard Brexit. They should act

The greater British majority are those opposing a hard Brexit, the Remain voters plus those desiring a soft Brexit. Stated in the inverse, British voters who back a hard Brexit are a minority of all voters and possibly a minority, albeit a large one, of all pro-Brexit voters. Therefore, the Conservative element represented by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, fellow Cabinet minister Michael Gove, and Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, among others, represent at best a plurality view among the British electorate.

Theresa May's Government would recognize that and act accordingly if it were truly dedicated to the will of the nation as a whole. Instead, it seems primarily concerned with its own survival, so it adheres too much to the hard Brexit line, which may be the majority opinion among Conservatives. Maybe. Recent polling finds increasing evidence of Brexit regret among those who voted to leave the EU, a truth mentioned by Simon Head in "Brexit: ‘Take Back Control’?," his October 13 article for NYRDaily.

Perhaps Prime Minister May feels that sacking Boris Johnson, who by usual standards has been insubordinate in recent comments, or bolstering the more soft Brexit approach, endangers her standing where she can be a moderating force. And arguably her negotiating position of the UK is a kind of soft Brexit at least in terms of trade, but probably unachievable. As Head summarizes it, the strategic sectors of the UK economy would be allowed

right back into the single market and the customs union.... [There would be] "frictionless trade”.... [But] no free movement of labor between the UK and the EU, no British jurisdiction for the Europe Court of Justice, and no multibillion-pound annual payments by the UK into the EU budget.

.....

This is still the British position, one accurately described by Boris Johnson as “having our cake and eating it,” and by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel as Rosinenpickerei, or cherrypicking—an approach unacceptable to the EU side.



May was, after all, a supporter of remaining in the EU. She may fear that standing up to the likes of Boris would weaken her further, and she might lose a leadership challenge to a hard Brexiteer, possibly Johnson himself.

But that's a highly speculative reading of her motives—that she's deeply wedded to the insider soft Brexiteer role. If it is her goal, she's not very good at it, not yet anyway. I believe she first and foremost wants to be Prime Minister for as long as possible. (PM come what May!) I suppose that all Prime Ministers ultimately want that. We're a long way from Cincinnatus. In modern politics especially, there is a great deal of self-service in public service. (Can public service be applied as a term to any extent whatsoever to the nepotistic, self-enriching, democratic norms-wrecking, falsehoods-peddling, attention-seeking Presidency of Donald Trump?) And certainly May would not for soft Brexit's sake risk the possibility of a general election that Labour might win. Such an outcome would further damage her reputation in Conservative Party annals and her prospects for a post-Prime Ministerial career.

No, I think the impetus rests on those British voters, activists, and politicians who in sloganeering style might be termed "the rest of us" or "the real majority." They need to organize and agitate as well as maneuver behind the scenes. Exactly what that looks like tactically, I'm not sure. Letter-writing and social media campaigns aimed at MPs would be just a part of the task. Remainers are mostly urbanites, the Scots, and the Northern Irish, and the hearts and minds that need to be turned away from hard Brexit include many countryside and seaside English votes. (Imagine carefully chosen citizen opponents of hard Brexit from Camden, perhaps those who were raised in the countryside themselves, setting out to knock on doors in Doncaster, to replace caricatured elitism with a human face, in the hopes of changing hearts and minds or even just planting seeds of doubt. It's not likely.)

Regardless, it seems that a change in voter sentiment towards Brexit regret presents an opportunity. Momentum away from hard Brexit needs to be carefully nurtured into vociferousness that cannot be ignored, not by May, not even by Boris Johnson.

Perhaps this theoretical coalition of soft Brexiteers and Remainers is simplistic and unrealistic. And perhaps the soft Brexiteers and Remainers do not have enough in common beyond a dislike of hard Brexit. But politics has seen stranger bedfellows.