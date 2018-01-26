Trump said there'd be more winning. So far, he is

Last night on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show, I saw a typically somnolent Sen. Richard Blumenthal attempt to stop the Trump tide by invoking Richard Nixon ad nauseam. This is...attack? It's like being assaulted by wet bread.

That Trump supposedly ordered the firing of Robert Mueller, special counsel for the Department of Justice to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump, and any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," is a tempest in a teapot, more interesting than it is significant. Trump did not and won't have Mueller fired.

Trump is this: welcomed at Davos, rescheduled to visit London, presiding as the Koreas re-engage and even march unified in the Olympics, unscathed by finalizing America's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, basking in a long-sought GOP-style tax reform regime, and relatively secure in a 40% approval rating despite (for independents)—and because of (for his base)—his self-aggrandizement, reactivity, nastiness, shockingly brazen and frequent mendacity that's tantamount to knavery being his default, de facto nepotism, and assault on the softest vital elements of any Western liberal nation's democracy, its democratic norms and institutions not explicitly delineated in a constitution—e.g., Enlightenment-born concepts of standards of evidence, the supremacy of law. He is running rings around a feckless Democratic Party that seemed to welcome being successfully positioned by its opponents last weekend as caring more about illegal immigrants than about keeping the government functioning and Social Security checks being cut. (While those Democrats try to argue that the President can't govern, they shut down government. Tidy.)

Democrats are getting desperate and floundering. I still predict that there will be in November no blue tsunami but rather a robust yet not profound first-term, midterm correction which will give the House to the Democrats by a smaller-than-expected margin.

And all things being equal, President Trump will be a two-term president, too. He's getting his bearings. He may self-destruct or overreach, but it's unlikely given that so much of what he's done already was supposedly self-destructive or overreaching....until it was proved by his political survival that it wasn't.

He does, in fact, have fairly good instincts in some key regards, including how to appeal to voters in our social media, celebrity-driven age of economic insecurity and short attention spans. He's expert at prodding Democrats into acting like their opponents' caricatures of Democrats and how to keep them off balance and unfocused. His 40% approval rating can easily because 50%+ with a continued strong stock market and an enduring perception that the economy is improving, combined with a lengthening string of political successes (Americans like winners), of which he's had several, the least-appreciated of which is the appointment of a record number of conservative judges.

All things being equal, Donald J. Trump will likely to go down in history as, in a word: important, which is really to say revolutionary and significant, for good or ill. Andrew Jackson and FDR are also recorded as being such and only after breathless, agonizing cries from their opponents in their lifetime. Reevaluations have diminished the stature of the former more than the latter. (There's hope for us still, I suppose, if we value vanquishing Nazis more than we value committing ethnic cleansing against indigenous people.) All things being equal, something similar will happen with Trump. He'll endure.

Of course, all things may prove to not be equal. Mueller might actually find evidence of Trump's own collusion with foreign anti-American actors. This seems about as likely as finding Jimmy Hoffa.

Or perhaps the Democrats will soon acquire the right message and messenger so that they offer something other than old ideas and tired political styles. This seems about as likely as a hit Broadway musical about President Chester A. Arthur.

Image from The Washington Post online: President Trump, center, listens during a dinner with European business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. SAP CEO Bill McDermott, left, CEO of Seimens Joe Kaeser, second from right, and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. (Evan Vucci/AP)