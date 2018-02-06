February 6, 1918 — Women (Some Anyway) Gain the Right to Vote in the United Kingdom

The 6th of February 1918 the Representation of the People Act 1918 was approved by Royal Assent and began the enfranchisement of women in the United Kingdom. Women over 30 years of age received the vote if they were a member or married to a member of the Local Government Register, a property owner, or a graduate voting in a University constituency.

Image: Suffragette in Trafalgar Sq., c. 1911. Charles Chusseau-Flaviens, photographer. Photograph from Spitalfields Life blog courtesy of George Eastman House.