The Constitution is remarkable. But it is not magical. The founders designed the Congress to be a check on the Executive, but it's arguable that their working assumptions for America's future excluded one in which a political party within that Congress would be complicit in an Executive's attempt to undermine that Constitution's democratic and Enlightenment underpinnings, and that that Executive would enjoy the support of nearly one-half of the population. After all, most of the founders at the Constitutional Convention seem to have assumed that there would not be political parties in our nation at all.

I'm not being defeatist, but when Benjamin Franklin remarked to a fellow citizen of the new United States that the Constitutional Convention had created "a republic, if you can keep it," I think he had in mind the reality that the Constitution is imperfect and might not withstand a sufficiently strong and sufficiently sustained anti-democratic and anti-Enlightenment sentiment within the republic itself, hallmarks of which are all around us: the scapegoating of minorities, the peddling in rank lies and conspiracy theories (such as a President of the United States being Kenya-born or a non-existent invasion being funded by domestic political operatives), the rejection of standards of evidence, an embracing of social Darwinism (if you'll excuse the anachronism...the closest thing to that in Franklin's mind was probably a kind of archly cynical Machiavellianism), not to mention corruption and nepotism.

Last night was an important achievement for the Democratic Party, especially in light of the systemic obstacles of voter suppression and gerrymandering, but there is—it almost goes without saying—still work to do; it's just begun, actually. Last night's 7.2% nationwide Democratic vote majority is less than Democrats managed against Republicans in midterms during George W. Bush's presidency. There are hearts and minds to win, gerrymandering to be reversed, voter suppression to be stopped, the out-sized influence of corporate and oligarchic money to be addressed, the decline in the influence of relatively apolitical or at least only slightly political news sources/streams to be reversed (if that's even possible), the rise in propaganda, especially via social media, to be countered, and a vitally important renaissance of civics education and awareness to be constructed. (I believe the undermining of all of the soft sciences and the humanities in U.S. education is itself a factor, one among many to be sure, in the rise of Trumpism.)

That there is a political party in Congress that has not one member who would be a part of this project to bolster democracy's health is the kind of reality that will test the Constitution's viability. The Constitution is an experiment, as is this republic. The republic may be stronger that Weimar or the ancient Roman republic but it is not any more than they were inherently a guaranteed or certain thing. Implicit in Franklin's words is the reality that it can be lost if it is not actively nurtured.

Image: Joseph Duplessis (1725–1802). Portrait of Benjamin Franklin. c. 1785. Oil on canvas. 28.5 in by 23.5 in. National Portrait Gallery, Washington D.C., U.S.A.