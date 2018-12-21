Top 1.0 percent in the U.S. reaches highest wages ever—up 157 percent since 1979

The Economic Policy Institute (EPI) reports that the wages of the top 1% have reached a new height—up 157% since 1979.

*Average annual wages in 2017 of the top 0.1%: $2,757,000.

They earn 343% more than they did in 1979.

*Average annual wages in 2017 of the top 1%: $718,766.

They earn 157% more than they did in 1979.