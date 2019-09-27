« Tynwald's 940th anniversary | Main

In Our Time: The Rapture

P07n7hns
I'm quite please with this episode of BBC Radio 4's In Our Time, the long-running topical panel discussion series hosted by Melvyn Bragg, about the Rapture.
 
Now perhaps primarily thought of as a podcast, In Our Time has been my favorite radio show for almost 20 years, since well before the days of podcasts. There have been 873 episodes, all relating to arts, science, history, and ideas.
 
For most of the show's run, its format has been Bragg and three, sometimes four, academics, with Bragg asking questions to ensure that he elicits from the academics a solid if basic overview of the topic in the given 45 minutes. And he's not afraid to show some impatience or frustration with the academics if he feels they are losing the thread a bit.

The episode is available through iTunes (podcasts) and online here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006qykl 

September 27, 2019 in History, Radio, Religion; church & state, UK |

| | | Pin It! | |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)