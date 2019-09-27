In Our Time: The Rapture

I'm quite please with this episode of BBC Radio 4's In Our Time, the long-running topical panel discussion series hosted by Melvyn Bragg, about the Rapture.
Now perhaps primarily thought of as a podcast, In Our Time has been my favorite radio show for almost 20 years, since well before the days of podcasts. There have been 873 episodes, all relating to arts, science, history, and ideas.
For most of the show's run, its format has been Bragg and three, sometimes four, academics, with Bragg asking questions to ensure that he elicits from the academics a solid if basic overview of the topic in the given 45 minutes. And he's not afraid to show some impatience or frustration with the academics if he feels they are losing the thread a bit.
The episode is available through iTunes (podcasts) and online here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006qykl
Comments